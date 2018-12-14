Dax Shepard Shoots Down Claim He Cheated on Kristen Bell with Julie Andrews' Step-Granddaughter

Dax Shepard is denying that he cheated on Kristen Bell two years into the couple’s relationship.

Shepard, 43, issued a statement on Instagram Thursday, when he refuted that he was unfaithful to Bell with Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter Kayti Edwards, who alleged in a Daily Mail article that she and the Parenthood actor were intimate in 2009. Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2013.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” Shepard wrote, referencing the photo booth kissing photos of himself and Edwards that were included in the post. According to Edwards, the images were captured at a private party in Hollywood where the pair allegedly reconnected nine years ago. Shepard denied this and said they were from 2005.

He went on to allege that 41-year-old Edwards has “sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me.”

“I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :)” he jokingly concluded.

Edwards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Edwards and Shepard met in 2005, went on a few dates and would “here and there” be intimate, she told the outlet. Eventually, their romance came to an end when Edwards moved to Hawaii. But in 2009, she was visiting L.A. and allegedly ran into Shepard at the party; she claimed that they “slept together” that night.

She told Daily Mail that she “came forward” with the allegation “to get ahead of the story. I posted a photo on Facebook of me and Dax from that night as a joke and recently a few media outlets have contacted me about it” and later added, “I don’t want anything to do with Dax. I wish him well. I wish them to be happy. I hope that they’re happily married. I mean they have children. So my wish is that they’re happy and stable for the kids.”

Shepard has been married to Bell since 2013, and the couple shares two daughters: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, who turns 4 Dec. 19.

“When we first got together I had a lot of trust and jealousy issues,” Bell, 38, recently told PEOPLE. “Over the years I have realized what a waste of time these emotions are because he has shown nothing but consistent love, and conducts himself in my absence exactly how he does in my presence. I also think he has gotten funnier over the years.”