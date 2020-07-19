Dax Shepard Celebrates 'Most Beautifulest Buddy' Kristen Bell on Her 40th Birthday

Dax Shepard is celebrating his wife Kristen Bell entering a new decade of her life.

On Saturday, Shepard, 45, paid tribute to the Good Place actress in honor of her 40th birthday, sharing a photo on Instagram of the pair in Sedona, Arizona, with one of their two daughters, whose face was covered by an emoji.

"Happiest birthday most beautifulest buddy @kristenanniebell. Thank you for this suspiciously great life you've made for us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Shepard wrote.

Bell documented the trip to Sedona in an Instagram post of her own on Friday, sharing photos that included their daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, as well as numerous friends.

"Sedona AZ is hot as Hades!" the actress wrote. "Thank you for the beautiful hikes, the river swimming and the boarder line heat stroke. Our pod is grateful for the beauty this country has to offer."

Bell went on to explain in her caption that the group traveled to Sedona to accompany Shepard, who is working there on the set of Top Gear America. "We were extra cautious the whole time and only took our masks off when we were secluded. #staysafeamerica🇺🇸," the mother of two concluded her post.

On the morning of her birthday, Bell shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, writing, "Goodmorning 40! 💜💜💜 "#stillusingpimplecream."

The Veronica Mars alum's post quickly filled with birthday messages from many famous faces, including Mindy Kaling, Julianne Hough, Octavia Spencer, Chelsea Handler, Justin Long, and Natalie Portman.

In May, Bell opened up to PEOPLE about how staying at home with Shepard amid the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on their marriage.

"The first two weeks were f---ing brutal. They were rough," the mom of two said. "We were driving each other nuts and we were fighting so much, but we worked it out like adults. The good thing is even when we're fighting, we can still laugh at each other and at ourselves."

However, Shepard's efforts in homeschooling the couple's daughters made Bell "fall much deeper in love with him."