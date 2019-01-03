Watch Dax Shepard Asks Kristen Bell for a Special Birthday Gift 'in the Bedroom'

It doesn’t get any sweeter than this.

While celebrating his 44th birthday on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dax Shepard was joined by his wife Kristen Bell, who asked for the perfect gift idea to give to a wonderful husband on his special day.

During a question-and-answer session, The Good Place star, 38, surprisingly popped up in the audience. And after being playfully asked to state her name, the actress asked her husband, “what would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse, for their birthday, or how would you spoil them on their birthday?”

“In the bedroom,” Shepard, who was wearing a pair of overalls covered with photographs of Brad Pitt’s face — a gift from Degeneres — teasingly answered.

“Let’s say I have the bedroom covered,” the mother of two replied with a wink.

After the laughter from the crowd quieted down, Shepard shared that his wife had already given him the best birthday gift of all.

“I would say, please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years. Give them two beautiful baby girls. And you’re good,” he said.

“You’re crying, too!” Bell replied, tears welling in her eyes.

“You sit down, young lady,” her husband quickly replied, after which she sweetly added, “I love you.”

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and Ellen DeGeneres

During the episode, Shepard also revealed that in his experience, having a birthday that falls so close to New Year’s Day is “the worst.”

“Couple reasons,” the Armchair Expert podcast host explained. “It’s traditionally when you go back to school as a kid. It’s like, ‘Happy birthday! Go to school!’ And then when you get there, there was a big break, So, when they read the happy birthdays over the loud speaker, you’re among like 30 people who had birthdays. Nothing special!”



He went on to share that even as an adult, the date brings complications.

“When I try to have a birthday party, everyone has just quit eating carbs, they’re not drinking. All this goes out the window in a week, but my birthday is in the first week,” he shared. “I can’t get more than six people to attend my birthday party—and I’m on television and they know Kristen will be there. Still can’t get more than 6.”

In honor of Shepard’s birthday on Wednesday, Bell shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing during an afternoon workout.

”Celebrating the birth of @daxshepard (the very most special day of the year!!)” she captioned the sweet shots.

Opening up about her admiration for her husband, Bell recently told PEOPLE about how they’ve grown together throughout their relationship.

“When we first got together I had a lot of trust and jealousy issues,” Bell admitted. “Over the years I have realized what a waste of time these emotions are because he has shown nothing but consistent love, and conducts himself in my absence exactly how he does in my presence. I also think he has gotten funnier over the years!”

She added, “At first I was attracted to the way he made me feel, and now I’m attracted to the things I learn from him.”

The couple wed in October 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln, 5½, and Delta, 4.