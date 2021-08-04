Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Say They Have a Code Word for When Family Game Nights Get 'Heated'

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are bringing out their competitive sides.

The couple's new NBC game show, Family Game Fight, is set to premiere Sunday, following the Olympics closing ceremony. Throughout the 10-episode series, Bell, 41, and Shepard, 46, will part ways and be "adopted" into a family of four to help their team win $100,000.

"I think we're equally competitive," Shepard tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) ahead of the series premiere, while his wife adds, "We're both at about a 10 which is the highest you can get on the scale."

The Good Place actress shares that the contestants on the show range from groups of siblings to a team of firefighters.

"We have some awesome families — we got doctors, we got a group of teachers, we got a group of firefighters, military moms, we got siblings, we just got some awesome friends who call each other family and we really want them all to win $100,000," she says.

FAMILY GAME FIGHT! -- "The Jex Family vs. The Bruin Bros." Episode 110

She and Shepard — who share daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6 — also lay out the rules of one of their favorite segments on the show, called "Pie Rollers."

"Kristen and I are both given the same word, I say 'I can get my partner to guess this in four words," Shepard says as Bell notes, "I can get my partner to guess it in three."

The Parenthood alum would then say "I want to see that, go."

"And we each have a separate family," Bell explains. "I give my family clues, if they don't get it right, Dax's family gets a pie to the face."

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Go Head-To-Head in Warner Bros. `Family Game Fight!`

As for how family game night goes at home with their two daughters, the competitive pair say things can sometimes get out of hand.

"We have some code words at home when games get heated to calm everyone down," Bell says.

"If we notice temperatures are starting to flare, someone says 'anaconda' and then everyone else has to go, 'it's just a game,'" Shepard continues. "Which generally makes people more angry. It doesn't really work, but it was an attempt."

"It makes the three people who aren't angry laugh and the person who's on fire, ablaze," Bell says. "We've wrapped some games at our house because we've just gone, 'This isn't worth it.' It's not worth the fights we get into."

"No one can afford a divorce," Shepard jokes.