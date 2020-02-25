Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Accidentally Flirted with Her Mom by Using the Eggplant Emoji

Kristen Bell is opening up about the time her husband, Dax Shepard, mistakenly sent a very flirtatious text to her mother.

Bell, 39, told the hilarious story during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that her husband, 45, had inadvertently sent a slew of suggestive emojis while texting his mother-in-law, instead of the smiley face emojis he meant to send.

“She was coming into town and sends him a text like, ‘Be there by 11,'” Bell explained. “And then sends something else that says, ‘Can’t wait to see you tonight.’ And he meant to respond smiley face, smiley face, smiley face, and instead he responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant.”

The Frozen 2 actress continued: “When he did it, he went ‘Oh no! I made a huge mistake!’ And I was like ‘What?’ and he shows me the phone.”

Image zoom Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Kevin Mazur/Getty

“By the way, the minute you involve an eggplant emoji, the whole story changes,” Bell continued, laughing. “Which is not how the original [text] read, or what she intended, but thankfully she didn’t know what an eggplant emoji was.”

“She does now,” host Ellen DeGeneres quipped.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Reveals She Had a ‘Pretty Incredible Fight’ with Dax Shepard: ‘We Both Blacked Out’

Image zoom Kristen Bell with mother Lorelei Bell Lee Celano/WireImage

Later in her interview with DeGeneres, Bell also chatted about a recent relatable parenting moment when her youngest daughter, Delta, 5, put petroleum jelly in her hair while in the bath. (Shepard and Bell also share daughter Lincoln, 7 next month.)

“She has this intense obsession with bathing with her stuffies,” Bell said, explaining that she had left Delta alone in the bathtub to play with her stuffed animals. “So she’s in there and I go to get her out, and I pull her out and go, ‘Oh, I don’t think you got the conditioner out of your hair.’ And she’s like ‘No, I did, I rinsed it!'”

Image zoom Kristen Bell/Instagram; Inset: Bennett Raglin/Getty

The actress continued: “Ten minutes later, as I’m putting her pajamas on, I’m like, ‘What did you use?’ And she was like, ‘The Vaseline!'”

“And how you get it out is this: it was three rounds of Hello Bello shampoo, one round of clarifying shampoo, two rounds of dish soap, and then we still had to wait four days because none of that worked,” Bell explained, laughing.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard ‘Brilliantly’ Spoke with Their Daughter About the Middle Finger

On her Instagram Story at the time, the Good Place star had asked her followers for advice, writing, “My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline and I can’t get it out. Has this ever happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out? … I washed it three times now but it’s not getting any better.”