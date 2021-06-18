Dawson's Creek Writer Heidi Ferrer Dies by Suicide After Year-Long COVID Battle

“She fought this insidious disease with the same ferocity she lived with,” Heidi Ferrer's husband Nick Guthe said

Dawson's Creek writer Heidi Ferrer died by suicide last month following a 13-month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 50.

In a heartfelt Twitter post on May 26, her husband and fellow writer Nick Guthe shared a picture of Ferrer with a baby, writing, "My beautiful angel, Heidi, passed over tonight after a 13 month battle with Long Haul Covid."

"She was an amazing mother," he continued. Ferrer and Guthe are parents to 13-year-old son Bexon.

The producer touched on his wife's COVID-19 diagnosis, adding, "She fought this insidious disease with the same ferocity she lived with."

"I love you forever and I'll see you down the road," he concluded.

Guthe confirmed to TMZ and Deadline that Ferrer died by suicide after months of struggling due to the virus.

Ferrer - who also has writing credits for Wasteland, The Hottie & the Nottie starring Paris Hilton and more - contracted the virus in April 2020. According to Deadline, she was "bedridden and in constant physical pain" in May this year and she was "suffering from severe neurological tremors and numerous other worsening symptoms."

The Writer's Guild of America member wrote about her difficulties in two blog posts, saying that at times, she "couldn't see any quality of life long term."

"In my darkest moments, I told my husband that if I didn't get better, I did not want to live like this. I wasn't suicidal, I just couldn't see any quality of life long term and there was no end in sight," she wrote in one post on her Girl to Mom blog in September.

"I know people will die from suicide, unable to work, even care for themselves, many are living alone, some are homeless. I know some already have. I gained the perspective that while I was not the most unlucky who died from this disease, I was not the luckiest who perhaps never catch it or have a completely asymptomatic case."

In January, she shared an optimistic update, writing, "I'm cautiously optimistic that I'm still improving slowly but surely every month. I had over 40 scary and even crippling Long Covid symptoms in July. Now I'm down to a few frustrating ones, but sooo much better."

Ferrer's husband Guthe told TMZ that long-haul COVID is "a public health crisis that must be addressed quickly."

The Dawson's Creek writer is survived by her husband, son, mother and two sisters, per TMZ.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.