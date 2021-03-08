A Dawson's Creek Reboot in the Works? Mary-Margaret Humes Says, 'There's a Strong Possibility'

The actress says she has a "secret text" with the cast, including Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek, during an ATX TV panel on '90s TV moms debuting on YouTube Monday night

A Dawson's Creek reboot may actually become a reality!

In an exclusive clip from ATX TV's Mother Knows Best: A Look at '90s TV Moms panel — dropping on YouTube Monday night — Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mom Gail Leery on the classic primetime drama, answers what she calls "the $6 million question" about the show's chances at a reboot or revival.

"There has been a secret text message going around among all we actors," she reveals. "Katie Holmes and I have talked about it extensively. James Van Der Beek and I have talked about it."

But chit-chat isn't all Humes has been doing when it comes to bringing the Capeside gang back together.

"I actually wrote like, 190 pages of an idea for a crossover to a reboot," she says. "Whether it goes anywhere, I don't know. But there's certainly a lot of buzz about it."

Humes, 66, believes one of the hesitations networks may have when it comes to reviving the series lies in its simplicity. The original show followed a group of teens navigating coming of age, romance, and other issues therein, which is counter to many current shows with similarly aged protagonists, who are often battling crime and using superpowers, not to mention regularly facing the downsides of social media.

"What they have expressed is our show was so much simpler than what television is now, again because of social media," Humes says. "And it's like, you can actually do a show and not make any references to social media. We can pick up where we left off, let that element be there but not be so predominant."

And given her enduring closeness with the cast, Humes remains optimistic that we may see Dawson, Pacey, Joey and co. together again in the near future.

"As far as I know — personal information from the kids — there's a strong possibility," she says. "I'd like to keep that hope alive for everybody, because the fans are clamoring for it and they want to live a simpler life like we had back in 1998."

Humes' fellow '90s moms panelists — Alley Mills from The Wonder Years, Sheryl Lee Ralph from Moesha, JoMarie Payton from Family Matters and Belinda Montgomery from Doogie Howser, M.D. — react with cheers. And they also shared some of their own shows' reboot and revival status and thoughts... but you'll have to tune in to see them.