The Dawson's Creek Cast Now Has a Group Text Thread Thanks to Their Big Reunion

Twenty years later, the kids of Capeside High are still in touch — though it’s a bit easier these days.

Actress Meredith Monroe, who played Andie McPhee in hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek, revealed at a charity event last weekend that the already-tight cast has become even closer since they got back together for Entertainment Weekly‘s 20th anniversary cover shoot.

In the past, they would fall “in and out of touch” depending on “what was going on in people’s lives,” Monroe told Entertainment Tonight, but since seeing each other, “James, Josh, Katie… we’re all in a group text… We reconnected and now we have a group text going again, so that’s been nice.”

The Dawson’s Creek stars who reunited for the exciting cover shoot included Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley), Busy Philipps (Audrey Liddell), Kerr Smith (Jack McPhee), Mary Beth Peil (Evelyn “Grams” Ryan) and Monroe.

“It was so great,” Monroe told ET of the reunion. “It was like we didn’t even skip a beat and a day hadn’t even gone by. It was a blessing.”

For the EW reunion, the cast discussed the impact of the show — which aired from 1998 to 2003.

Holmes shared, “I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together.”

Series creator Kevin Williamson added to EW, “And never for long enough… I run into James and Josh, Katie, Michelle, and I just get a big smile on my face. It’s just a very, very special time in my life.”

Williams also praised the series for connecting with people during their “formative years.” She explained, “When you’re so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what’s going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you.”