David Spade Says He Still Talks to Troubled Ex Heather Locklear: She's in a 'Tough Situation'

Heather Locklear still has a friend in David Spade.

Appearing on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Wednesday, Spade revealed that he has stayed in touch with the Melrose Place alum, whom he briefly dated in 2006 — and who recently allegedly attacked a police officer and an EMT before being hospitalized for a possible overdose.

“I mean, I love her,” he said. “She was nice to go out with me, and I will always be indebted to her because she was so nice, so fun.”

“And no apologies,” he added with a laugh. “Went out with me, didn’t care, even though I’m sure she took some grief.”

Spade, 53, said he “grew up” loving the actress as he recalled how their fling first began.

“She was on SNL once, hosting, when I was a writer,” he said. “She goes, ‘I remember you.’ I go, ‘There’s not a chance.’ She remembered me, and I was some goofy writer, walking around — not getting any sketches on, of course. Just like, mesmerized by her, growing up on her, loving her. Ran into her later and we were friendly, and then we started hanging out. But she’s always so chirpy and fun and hilarious. So I would just keep checking in on her now and then.”

“I still do,” he continued. “Because, you know, if people are going through a hard time … ”

Spade also revealed that Locklear, 56, reached out to him with her condolences after his sister-in-law Kate Spade was found dead by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5. She was 55.

“She checked in on me with Katie, and all that stuff,” he said. “A lot of people did. And it was really nice. Katie was a sweetheart, too, so Heather I think might have met her in the old days. … I mean, what can you do other than just say hello and check in and say, ‘If you ever want to say hi, or talk, or anything.’ That’s what people did to me with Katie, and there’s something nice about [knowing] people are just out there. It’s just sort of a friendly gesture … no one can do anything [with] what happened with Kate, but at least … you just feel like it’s some niceness coming in, good vibes, instead of what’s going, which is obviously very tough.”

“But you don’t want to be condescending,” he continued. “[Locklear] is having a tough situation — whatever, we all do. I mean, I have my down moments like everybody. … Everyone’s literally one inch away from having some trouble, sometimes.”

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Locklear would seek long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health, revealing that she planned to move from the psychiatric ward at a hospital to a long-term facility, where a group of doctors and psychiatrists can help her.

Locklear agreed to enter the long-term facility voluntarily, according to the source, and there is currently no plan for a conservatorship to handle her affairs.

The decision to seek treatment came after the actress was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence. Police told PEOPLE that Locklear was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

Hours after she was released from police custody, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.