David Spade Reflects on Sister-in-Law Kate Spade's Death: 'There's No Going Back'

David Spade is still reeling from the loss of his sister-in-law Kate Spade one year after her suicide.

In a new interview with The New York Times, David, 55, opened up about with dealing with her death, saying he believed her suicide was an impulse decision.

“I feel like Katy wouldn’t have done it, five minutes later,” he said. “But these things happen and there’s no going back.”

Kate was found dead in her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018. Her husband, Andy Spade, revealed on the day of her death that she was in treatment for depression and anxiety.

“Katy was so funny,” David said of his sister-in-law. “I don’t know if agoraphobic is the word, but she didn’t like to mingle a lot; she’d have people at her house and she was always so funny.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t David’s first experience with suicide. According to The New York Times, his stepfather took his own life when David was 15. He also had a few “close friends” die during his teens and early 20s.

“People just started going right and left, and I would sit and stare at a wall,” David recalled. “I just said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll cross my fingers that it doesn’t happen to everyone.’ And more people would go.”

David lost his close friend Chris Farley to a drug overdose in 1997, and he said he still receives hateful comments about the comedian’s death on social media. “The first couple times it was rough,” he said, “but now it’s the standard burn. I wish I didn’t get that three times a week.”

On the one-year anniversary of Kate’s death, the designer’s original fashion brand, Kate Spade New York, announced it had completed a $1 million pledge to support suicide prevention and mental health organizations.

“The Kate Spade New York Foundation announced it is donating $200,000 to The Jed Foundation (JED), which works to protect emotional health and prevent suicide in teens and young adults by partnering with schools and colleges to improve education and awareness programs,” the brand said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.