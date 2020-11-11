David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes to Host Netflix Comedy Aftershow

Netflix has ordered a new weekly series, hosted by comedians David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes.

The comedy aftershow, titled The Netflix Afterparty, will feature the three hosts talking about the latest Netflix shows and films, according to a release from the streaming service. The stars of those shows and movies will participate in interviews, pop culture discussions, sketches and other segments.

Every week, Spade, Feimster and Hughes will be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out their panel. The series will premiere sometime in 2021, with new episodes available on Sundays.

“This show will be a blast. I’m looking forward to putting Netflix on the map,” Spade joked in the release. “I am huge in Tanzania and they finally get me once a week. I got your letters guys and they’ve been answered.”

The Grown Ups star, 56, previously had a similar series on Comedy Central, Lights Out with David Spade, in which he invited fellow actors and comedians to discuss the top pop culture headlines. The show premiered in July 2019, with its final episode airing in March of this year.

Feimster, 40, made her Netflix debut earlier this year with an hour-long comedy special, Sweet & Salty. The comedian talked to PEOPLE about the special in January and how she was able to be so open about her upbringing.

“This is my full hour and it was a really cool thing to put my story out there and let it breathe and find a theme and a way for it to tie in together,” Feimster said at the time. “This is really the first time that I’ve done a stand-up set like this where it was autobiographical. Once I started to put this whole thing together, I found that the stories that were resonating with me and resonating with the audience were the stories about my childhood and about my personal experiences of figuring out who I was.”

As for Hughes, 31, the British comedian wrote and starred in her own sitcom on BBC Radio 4 in 2013, called 28 Dates Later. She was also featured in other BBC Radio 4 shows, including Life: An Idiot's Guide and the satirical comedy sketch series Newsjack. In 2016, she created her own YouTube series, No Filter, written by and starring herself.