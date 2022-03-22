David Spade: Nothing Personal, which premieres on April 26, is the comedian's first stand-up special for Netflix

David Spade Announces His First Stand-Up Special in 8 Years with Nothing Personal on Netflix

This year is off to a busy start for David Spade.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 57, kicked off 2022 by launching a new podcast, Fly on the Wall, with Dana Carvey and voicing a character in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. And now he's about to drop his first-ever Netflix comedy special.

Nothing Personal arrives on the streamer on April 26. The special, which was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, also marks Spade's first stand-up special since 2014's My Fake Problems on Comedy Central.

Directed by Ryan Polito, Nothing Personal will see the comic sharing everything from his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs.

Spade also serves as an executive producer on the special, alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin.

David Spade Credit: Wilson Webb/Netflix

Though the special is Spade's first on Netflix, it's not the first time he's taken his comedic talents to the streamer.

Since January 2021, Spade has served as co-host of a weekly comedy series called The Netflix Afterparty, where he breaks down the latest Netflix shows and films alongside comedians Fortune Feimster and London Hughes, as well as the stars of those projects.

He also previously appeared in two Netflix films: The Do-Over in 2016 alongside Adam Sandler and The Wrong Missy in 2020.

Last summer, Spade made his debut as a guest host on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I didn't think it through that much," the comedian told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in August of his experience on the reality show.

"They knew what they were getting," he said, adding that he went "in there and try to just play off whatever's happening in the moment and make some jokes without being too rough."