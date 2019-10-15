David Schwimmer Shares Rare Post to Welcome Friends Costar Jennifer Aniston to Instagram

David Schwimmer is welcoming Jennifer Aniston to the world of Instagram!

Schwimmer, 52, shared a Friends-themed photo to Instagram, writing in the caption, “Hi Jen! x.”

The photo features the Lego versions of Ross and Rachel, whom Schwimmer and Aniston portrayed on the iconic NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. Schwimmer tagged Aniston, 50, on the Rachel Lego piece, and the two toys are seated right in front of Central Perk’s window.

Aniston broke the internet on Tuesday morning when she made her Instagram debut with a selfie featuring all six stars hanging out together.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” Aniston captioned the photo, tagging Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — Matthew Perry remains the lone holdout of the Central Perk crew to get an Instagram account.

Schwimmer’s post on Tuesday marks his third-ever on the social media platform. His first, shared in October of last year, made light of a thief caught on camera stealing beer who looked like he could be the star’s doppelgänger.

Schwimmer made a parody of the security video, walking down a grocery aisle with his hands full of beer. In the caption, he wrote, “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme.”

The actor’s second-ever post was also Friends-themed and featured a photo of the entire cast in honor of the series’ 25th anniversary in September.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer SGranitz/WireImage

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago… THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn’t have done it without you,” he wrote in the tribute, adding, “Big love to the other five #friends,” and mentioning Aniston, Cox, 55, Kudrow, 56, Perry, 50, and LeBlanc, 52, in the caption’s hashtags.

Aniston “liked” Schwimmer’s anniversary post, seemingly already enjoying using the platform. She also commented on previous posts from LeBlanc and Cox.

“You don’t have to # me anymore,” she commented on a tribute similar to Schwimmer’s that LeBlanc posted and wrote, “A rare comment and I love YOU” in the comments of a selfie that Cox had posted with the two actresses and LeBlanc. Cox’s caption read, “A rare night and I love it.”

Image zoom Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer NBC

Aniston revealed on The Howard Stern Show last week that the entire cast had a rare get-together earlier this month — which is presumably where Cox’s and Aniston’s selfies were taken.

“We just had dinner this week. The whole gang. Everyone was there,” the Morning Show star said. “Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together. We laughed so hard.”