David Schwimmer Weighs in on Friends’ Ross and Rachel Break Debate: ‘Not Even a Question'

The actor also offered an update on when Friends fans can expect the HBO Max reunion special to film

David Schwimmer says they were on a break!

On Monday, the actor, 53, appeared remotely on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he weighed in on arguably the greatest debate from Friends: were Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) on a break?

As fans recall, Rachel made it clear during the series' third season that she and Ross were not broken up when he slept with the hot copy girl, Chloe. Ross, however, insisted they were “on a break,” but that didn't stop Rachel from dumping him in one of the series' most infamous episodes.

Now, Schwimmer himself is taking a side in the debate. "It's not even a question, they were on a break," he told host Jimmy Fallon.

The Intelligence star also said that when he is seen in public, Friends fans tend to yell out "you were on a break!" in reference to the highly debated TV breakup.

"People are so compassionately divided about whether or not they were on a break," he said.

While the debate continues to live on for Friends fans, a survey conducted last year in honor of the NBC comedy’s 25th anniversary proved that Schwimmer isn't alone in believing Ross and Rachel were "on a break."

Of the 1,865 people surveyed by dating app Plenty of Fish, 60 percent of singles believed that Ross was in the right. However, women sided more with Rachel, with 44 percent believing he cheated, versus 36 percent of men.

During his interview with Fallon, Schwimmer also offered an update about the upcoming HBO Max Friends reunion, which was announced back in February but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The hope is that this reunion special, which we would love to shoot, it's unscripted, it's basically a fun interview and then some other surprise bits," he shared. "But it's supposed to happen in August, the middle of August."

"But honestly," Schwimmer added, "we're going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's really safe enough to do. And if not, we will wait until it's safe."