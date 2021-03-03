David Schwimmer Says Friends Reunion Will Tape in ‘a Little Over a Month’ After Delay: 'It's Happening'

The long-awaited Friends reunion special is on the horizon.

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar in the hit sitcom, confirmed in an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy Wednesday that the upcoming HBO Max special — which will bring the core cast back together on the NBC comedy's original soundstage — will be taping soon.

"It's happening," the actor, 54, said of the reunion. "Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to L.A."

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," added Schwimmer.

The conversation then turned to who is — and who isn't — hosting the special, when Andy Cohen asked if Ellen DeGeneres had been booked for the gig.

But Schwimmer shut down the possibility of DeGeneres' involvement, and then explained to Cohen that he's unsure if he can reveal who is hosting the reunion special. "I can tell you it's not Ellen, and it's not Billy Crystal," Schwimmer said. "I can tell you who it's not, but that'll take a while, probably."

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston, 52, told Deadline in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

"It's going to be super," she added. "I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys."

Kudrow, who played the eclectic Phoebe Buffay, revealed in January that she and her costars have already shot some scenes for the reunion.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," she said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. "I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something."