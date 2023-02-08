David Schwimmer Joins Celebrity Special of 'The Great British Baking Show'

David Schwimmer is putting his apron on and heading into a very famous tent!

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Friends alum, 56, will compete in The Great British Baking Show's celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

In total, 20 celebrities will star on the show, including Olympic diver Tom Daley, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and Bridget Jones actress Jessica Hynes.

A short video clip of the 'bakers' taking part in the charity special was released on the show's Twitter account, with Schwimmer seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt under his beige apron, which is covered in flour.

"Say hello to our baking friends. Meet the stars hitting the Bake Off Tent to raise some dough for a very special cause! The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO," read the post.

Channel 4 / Love Productions

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The celebrities will once again be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, while comedian Noel Fielding will host the show, known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K.

In December, Fielding's co-host, comedian and Bridesmaids actor Matt Lucas, announced he was leaving the series after three seasons.

"It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects," Lucas said in a statement shared to his Twitter account.

"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

Opening up about who she'd like to replace Lucas in December, judge Leith said she hoped it would be someone she'd "heard of".

Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood. Netflix

"I don't know anything about young comedians," she told ITV's Lorraine. "I'd never heard of Noel Fielding until I met him. I'd like somebody that I've heard of."

"I get to love them but the truth is that I've never understood Matt and Noel's jokes anyway," she added. "I adored Matt and he wanted to do more theatre."