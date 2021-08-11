David Schwimmer Is Not Dating Jennifer Aniston Despite Online Rumors, Rep Says

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed in the Friends reunion special in May that they once had crushes on each other, though they never struck up a romance

David Schwimmer is not currently dating Jennifer Aniston, despite online rumors that the Friends costars are seeing each other.

After the tabloid Closer published a report earlier this week claiming that the two stars were romantically involved, a rep for Schwimmer, 54, told the U.K. outlet The Sun that there is "no truth" to the rumors.

Schwimmer's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In May, HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion revealed a secret offscreen crush between Aniston and Schwimmer, who played lovebirds Rachel Green and Ross Geller on the comedy series. During the special, host James Corden asked the cast whether any of them developed a real-life romance with each other.

When Aniston suggested Schwimmer tackle the question, he admitted to having a "major crush" on her.

"At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," he said. "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston, 52, added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Instead of acting on their feelings, Aniston explained that they "channeled" everything into their famous characters.

While chatting with fellow former Friends stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in June, Aniston once again said she and Schwimmer never acted on their feelings for on one another.

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she said. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

"But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me," she added, as Cox, 57, said it was "true."