David Schwimmer Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Friends Reunion: 'Forever Grateful'

David Schwimmer shared a throwback photo of the final episode of Friends in 2004 juxtaposed with a shot of the group during the reunion special on HBO Max

The gang's all here!

On Friday, David Schwimmer shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the recently released Friends reunion special on HBO Max, giving fans an inside look at just what it took to reunite the cast of the beloved sitcom.

David Schwimmer Credit: David Schwimmer/instagram

"Cast zoom, planning the reunion," captioned Schwimmer, who also shared a selfie taken from set that showed his castmates getting touched up by a makeup team.

"Photo shoot with @markseliger (can u spot him?)" he wrote in the caption.

In his post, Schwimmer also included that throwback photo of himself and his costars in a "cast huddle" during the final episode of Friends. He juxtaposed the shot with another picture of the cast huddling together during the reunion special.

"Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together…" Schwimmer added.

Friends: The Reunion, hosted by James Corden, saw the show's cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright — share a number of delightful tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.

One revelation made during the special revolved around Schwimmer's casting — and how he almost didn't do the series.

Although the role of Ross Geller was written with Schwimmer in mind, Crane said that the actor "had a miserable experience doing another show" and didn't want to make the move back to television. According to Kauffman, she and Crane had to "beg" and "beseech" Schwimmer to come on board.

"We assured him that whatever his past experience was, this was going to be different. We promise," Crane said. "And he came on board."

friends Friends cast | Credit: Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Elsewhere in the special, Schwimmer admitted that he "had a major crush" on Aniston, 52, during the first season of Friends.

"At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer confessed. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Aniston recalled. "Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

She continued, "So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."