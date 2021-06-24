David Schwimmer's Ex Natalie Imbruglia Addresses His 'Crush' on Jennifer Aniston During Friends

David Schwimmer's ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia is reacting to the actor's revelation about having feelings for Jennifer Aniston while the pair costarred on Friends.

Schwimmer revealed his "major crush" on Aniston during last month's Friends reunion. During a recent appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Imbruglia addressed whether the crush overlapped with the time she and Schwimmer were dating in the 1990s.

"Were you wondering if there was a crossover?" the "Torn" singer, 46, said after host Kyle Sandilands brought up the topic.

"I thought that too," Imbruglia added. "No, I'm joking."

When asked what seasons of Friends she and Schwimmer, 54, were dating, Imbruglia said, "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember."

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," the star continued. "I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other 'little looks' over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago."

During the May reunion special, host James Corden asked the cast of the iconic sitcom whether any of them ever developed an offscreen romance with each other.

When Aniston, 52, suggested that Schwimmer tackle the question, he admitted to having "a major crush" on her. "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer said. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Instead of acting on their feelings, Aniston explained that they "channeled" everything into their famous characters.

While chatting with former Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, Aniston again noted that she and Schwimmer never acted on their respective crushes on one another.

When asked by host Howard Stern why she didn't "bang" Schwimmer, Aniston said, "He was lovely, David was great."

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she continued. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

"But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me," she added, as Cox, 57, chimed in and said it was "true."