David Schwimmer Dodges Friends Reunion Comment, Jokes 'Maybe Matthew Perry Is Pregnant'

This may be news to Matthew Perry.

On Tuesday, Perry’s Friends costar, David Schwimmer, stopped by BBC One’s The One Show, where he was pressed about any updates on a potential long-awaited reunion special for the sitcom.

While not giving away any information on the possible reunion, Schwimmer, 53, deflected a question about the Friends comeback by poking fun at a cryptic tweet posted last week by Perry, in which he wrote, “Big news coming…”

“I’m so glad I finally get to answer this question,” Schwimmer said on the BBC show, according to The Independent. “I honestly, I really wish I could confirm or deny. I can’t. There’s nothing official to report, unfortunately.”

He then jokingly added an explanation to Perry’s tweet: “Maybe Matthew Perry is pregnant.”

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Image zoom David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Image zoom Friends David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank

Perry’s “big news” turned out to be his joining Instagram — the last of the six main Friends cast members to do so. He currently has 5 million followers after about a week of activity.

Jennifer Aniston, who’d made the leap to the social media platform months earlier, welcomed Perry, 50, to the platform, with a throwback post featuring an iconic scene from their beloved series.

“I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap,” she wrote, alluding to the season 4 episode of Friends where Monica and Rachel end up losing their apartment after being unable to remember what exactly Chandler does for work.

“Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER,” Aniston, 51, continued, dropping in the fictional job title that Rachel came up with for the bonus round question in the trivia contest.

As for the reunion special, last week, multiple outlets reported that the six main actors from the fan-favorite sitcom — Schwimmer, Perry, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc — could be offered more than $2 million each to participate in a one-hour, unscripted retrospective reunion special that would air on the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max.

HBO Max, which is slated to debut in May, will serve as home to the entire Friends catalog after it left Netflix at the end of 2019.

Deadline reported that the stars could be offered in the ballpark of $3 million to $4 million for the special, while a source told the Wall Street Journal it would be closer to the $2.5 million range.

Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.