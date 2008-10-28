David Letterman Skewers Hills Stars

David Letterman turned his acerbic humor on Lauren Conrad–and several of her Hills costars–during her appearance on his show Late Show Monday night.

Asked about her ongoing feud with Heidi Montag, Conrad told Letterman, “Yeah, it’s a little bit of everyone … Throughout the show we have always had problems with each other.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taking a pause, Letterman mused, “That raises the question, maybe you’re the problem. You think?”

Conrad, looking shocked, didn’t have an answer. “Let me give you an example from my own life. For a long time–10, 15, 30, 40 years–I thought, ‘Jeez are idiots.’ And then it occurred to me, ‘Is it possible everyone’s an idiot?’ Maybe I’m the idiot.”

Letterman also had some choice words for Montag’s boyfriend, Spencer Pratt, telling Conrad, “Spencer, what a weasel. He’s just the worst, that guy.”

As for Conrad’s former boyfriend and pal Brody Jenner, Letterman asked, “What about that Brody guy? What’s his deal?”

Though Conrad praised Jenner as “great,” Letterman retorted with another idea. “Let me just tell you something about Brody. If there was no television, this guy would be living in a tree,” he said laughing. –Marla Lehner