David Letterman's My Next Guest Returning with Dave Chappelle and Kim Kardashian Episodes

David Letterman's Netflix talk show is back.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that the Emmy-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is returning for season 3, which will drop in full on Oct. 21.

It's unclear when Letterman's upcoming episode with Kardashian West, 39, was taped, but the two were spotted filming something together in March at a CVS in Los Angeles.

During Letterman's interview with West, 42, last year, the rapper opened up about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and detailed what it's like when he has "an episode."

"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything," he said. "Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things."

"You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you," he continued. "You pretty much don’t trust anyone."

Letterman said on The View at the time that the discussion was "fascinating," particularly when it came to West's relationship with Kardashian.

"The thing that was fascinating to me was his wife Kim, who I knew a little bit more than Kanye, is such a strong advocate," he said. "Not only for her family and her husband, but also as we know for prisoner rights and people who have been incarcerated unnecessarily lengthy terms in prison and prisoner rights."

"The combination of the two — the energy and dynamic was something I really was not expecting," he added.

It has also landed his marriage in crisis, and he and Kardashian appeared to be on the brink of divorce before recently reconnecting and spending private time together with their children. But things took a turn last week after West fired off another round of troubling tweets. Following the tweetstorm, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian was "at the end of her rope — again."

"It's the same thing over and over and over again," the source said. "He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her." (Reps for West and Kardashian had no comment.)

"Kim had zero clue that he was going to tweet anything," the source added. "None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, 'Seriously? Again?' She wants to be a supportive partner, she's doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can't force-feed him medication. She can't make him do anything he doesn't want to do."