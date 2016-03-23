David Letterman's Retirement Look Now Includes a Naked Noggin

As the one-year anniversary of his final Late Show appearance approaches, David Letterman is sporting a decidedly different look.

The 68-year-old now has a bald head to go with his retirement beard. Emphasizing his white facial hair, Letterman showed off the new ‘do while out walking in St. Bart’s on Tuesday.

Letterman, who hosted the late night show for an impressive 33 years, was casual in a Ball State T-shirt and yellow swim trunks while he walked along the beach in the celebrity hot spot.

The star hasn’t struggled to embrace retirement, he told the Whitefish Review in December.

“I can remember the first day that Stephen Colbert took over – put his new show on the air,” Letterman told the Montana-based journal. “I thought I would have some trouble, some emotional trouble, or some feeling of displacement, but I realized, hey, that’s not my problem anymore. And I have felt much better.”

He added of his decades on television, “I haven’t missed it, the way I thought I might.”

“[I don’t] care that much about television anymore,” Letterman shared. “It was just silliness.”

And what does he say of his new, Santa Claus-inspired aesthetic? “I’ve kind of developed a real creepy look with it that I’m sort of enjoying,” Letterman shared. “I can tell that people are off-put by it. And the more people implore me to shave, the stronger my resolve is to not shave.”