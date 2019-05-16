David Letterman Says He Feels 'Most Secure' When He's with His Son: I Want to Be His 'Best Friend'

David Letterman may miss late night television, but there’s one major perk that came with retiring: more time to spend with his son.

Letterman, 72, opened up about his close relationship with his 16-year-old son Harry during a new interview with Sunday Today.

“The first year I sure did [miss late night],” he said. “You get into a rhythm so I miss that. But the best part is, I get to do stuff with my son, who is now 16.”

Letterman shares son Harry with wife Regina Lasko.

And while some parents discourage the idea of trying to be your child’s best friend, Letterman has chosen to lean into it.

“Screw that,” he said. “Look at me — how much longer am I going to be around? I want to be the best friend.”

“But he’s not keen on me being the best friend,” Letterman joked.

Image zoom David Letterman and son Harry Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Even though he might have to convince his son to spend some extra quality time with him, Letterman said he feels most at peace when he’s with his family.

“The most secure I ever feel is when I’m around my son,” he said.

The television icon began his hosting career in 1982 with Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and ended 33 years later with the Late Show with David Letterman on CBS in 2015.

Last year, Letterman resumed his hosting duties in a different capacity with the six-episode My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Netflix, which consisted of interviews with one high-profile guest per hour-long episode. Season 1 featured Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, JAY-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

Netflix confirmed a six-episode season 2 in December.

Letterman’s full interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.