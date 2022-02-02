David Letterman Makes a Guest Appearance on Late Night to Celebrate Show's 40th Anniversary

David Letterman has made his way back to his Late Night roots.

During Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 74-year-old stopped by to help celebrate the show's 40th anniversary. As Letterman spoke to current host Seth Meyers on his feelings leading up to the show's debut in 1982, he joked that he was "consumed" by "paralytic fear."

"We had blown up the NBC daytime schedule a year previously. We had a show, a lot of us had a show, that we thought was just great," he said of the short-lived David Letterman Show. "It was on for 90 minutes live, nine to 10:30 [a.m.] on NBC. It replaced two or three game shows. It turned out that America didn't want them replaced, certainly didn't want them replaced by me. But when you're young, one of the nice complementary features of being young is being dumb."

Added Letterman, "We all thought, 'Television is the way television is because we're not there yet. When we get to television it'll be fine.' We were wrong about that and many, many other things."

Letterman's morning show was on-air for a mere six weeks before its cancelation in 1980. Because of that, the comedian "had to go to the end of the line" and it "seemed like an eternity" before he would be given a second chance with the Late Night gig.

"In show business, if you screw something up — like, blowing up a network's daytime schedule — you know, it could be a while before they call your number again," he said. "But eventually, we came back."

Letterman admitted he was nervous that his new series wouldn't "go any better" than the one before it, but having Bill Murray as Late Night's first guest made him feel more at ease.

"The night of the show, I just felt fantastic," he said. "And then that lasted until my feet hit the floor in the morning, and then the paralytic fear starts all over again."

Letterman went on to host Late Night for 11 seasons. After ending his run in 1993, Conan O'Brien took over until 2009, followed by Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014. Meyers, 48, has been hosting the series since 2014.

Upon leaving Late Night, Letterman hosted The Late Show with David Letterman from 1993 to 2015. Stephen Colbert took the reigns in 2015 after Letterman announced his retirement from TV.

"I thought I would have some trouble, some emotional trouble, or some feeling of displacement, but I realized, hey, that's not my problem anymore. And I have felt much better," he told the Whitefish Review in 2015 of his retirement. "It's something for younger men and women to take on. So I haven't missed it, the way I thought I might. And I do little things here and there to sort of keep me up and moving."

Letterman wound up ending his retirement in 2018 to host My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The Netflix series aired its third season in 2020, though no updates on a possible fourth season have been announced.

