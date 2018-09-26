Wizards of Waverly Place Star David Henrie Charged After Arrest for Carrying Loaded Gun at LAX

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie has been charged following his arrest at LAX.

The L.A. City Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that it filed a three-count complaint against Henrie: carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

Henrie’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.

On Sept. 10, Henrie, who played Selena Gomez‘s on-screen brother in The Wizards of Waverly Place, “was arrested at 9:05 a.m. for possession of a loaded handgun at Terminal 2 at LAX,” a public information officer with the Los Angeles Airport Police told PEOPLE.

“He has been booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and will be released on his own recognizance,” the officer added.

According to TMZ, Henrie, 29, was carrying a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol.

Henrie later spoke out about the incident on Twitter, writing, “I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport.”

“I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” he continued. “More than anything I am humiliated an embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”