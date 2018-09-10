Wizards of Waverly Place Star David Henrie Arrested, Charged with Carrying Loaded Gun at LAX

David Henrie, who played Selena Gomez‘s on-screen brother in The Wizards of Waverly Place, has been arrested, PEOPLE confirms.

A public information officer with the Los Angeles Airport Police tells PEOPLE that Henrie, 29, “was arrested at 9:05 a.m. for possession of a loaded handgun at Terminal 2 at LAX.”

“He has been booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and will be released on his own recognizance,” the officer adds.

According to TMZ, which broke the news, Henrie was carrying a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol.

A rep for Henrie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Hangs with ‘Brudder’ David Henrie During ‘Family’ Trip to Disneyland

The news comes just days after Henrie, who also appeared on How I Met Your Mother, announced that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill Henrie, are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Sharing a video of the sex reveal, Henrie captioned the post: “ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’ ”

“That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!” he joked, adding, “I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother.”

The shotgun mention was later removed.

Following his Old Hollywood-inspired wedding in Southern California last year, the actor told PEOPLE exclusively, “You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it. You don’t meet girls like her every day.”

Cahill told PEOPLE of her new husband, “One of my favorite things about him is how funny he is and how we just get each other. Being married is going to be just that much better.”