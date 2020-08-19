"Nothing has happened yet, but there's a lot of talk," David Henrie said of a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

David Henrie Says He and Selena Gomez Have 'Talked About' a Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot

If it were up to David Henrie and Selena Gomez, The Wizards of Waverly Place would be joining the long list of shows returning to TV.

In a recent interview with Access, Henrie, 31, revealed that he and Gomez — who starred as brother and sister in the Disney Channel series — have "talked" about rebooting the show.

"Nothing has happened yet, but there's a lot of talk," said Henrie, who appeared alongside fellow Wizards of Waverly Place alum Gregg Sulkin in the interview.

"There's a lot of talk. We all talk about it for fun. Nothing is official. We've talked about it Greg, Selena [and] me," Henrie continued. "Everyone would be down, but it's just a matter of time I think."

Wizards of Waverly Place starred Henrie and Gomez alongside Jake T. Austin as three wizard siblings whose parents own a sandwich shop in New York City. The Disney Channel show premiered in 2007 and lasted four seasons.

While only time will tell if the reboot comes to fruition, Henrie explained that he does, however, have a plot in mind.

"We said what made the show special, was that we were a family, and that the family stuff together was like a family unit," Henrie said. "I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that ... so if you started the show where the family is divided."

"Justin's off doing his thing at Wiz Tech ... Alex is like a fashionista. ... If you have everyone in their own world, doing their own stuff, and we had forgotten how to be a family, that would be a great place to start the show," Henrie explained.

While fans will have to wait and see if the stars come together for a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, the cast did reunite for Henrie's upcoming movie, This Is the Year.

The film, which follows a high school senior and his friends as they embark on a road trip to see their favorite band, features Sulkin, 28, and Jeff Garlin, with Gomez, 28, serving as an executive producer. It will premiere Aug. 28.

Of the upcoming project, Henrie said: "Bring Kleenex because you might cry from all the nostalgia you get."

Image zoom Wizards of Waverly Place Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty

"The movie is meant to make people feel good and right now people don't feel good, so hopefully this movie now will make people feel just that," Henrie added.

Earlier this month, Gomez and Henrie shared a teaser from the project as they filmed a socially distant video together.

In the clip, the Wizards of Waverly Place costars were separated by a grassy wall as they appeared to be on a set.