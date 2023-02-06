David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding

The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!"

By Emily Strohm
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Published on February 6, 2023 07:09 PM
Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gAm0O4q6CKWqMBh-wFyusUumoAggZzyU
Photo: Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Taylor Hasselhoff is married!

The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California.

"It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively of the three-day-long event.

"People traveled from all over the world. There was a moment during the wedding where we took a second halfway down the aisle and we just looked out at the whole crowd and took a breath in and just smiled at everybody," she adds. "I'll never forget that moment seeing so many faces. It was just a pretty iconic feeling. It was just so spectacular."

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gAm0O4q6CKWqMBh-wFyusUumoAggZzyU
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Taylor's dad, Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, walked her down the aisle to "Bittersweet Symphony" — and the moment, she says, was extra emotional.

"I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life," she says of her father, 70. "He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness."

"So to see him so happy and just like, 'You're doing it!'" she continues. "Before I walked out, I had it all together and I felt fine until I saw him and I was like, 'Oh crap.' And I just started hysterically crying and I was like, 'Pull it together.' But it was just because he was so happy for me and his smile was so big and he was just like, 'You look so beautiful.'"

"So it was just an honor to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey," she adds.

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gAm0O4q6CKWqMBh-wFyusUumoAggZzyU
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

The couple's nuptials took place under a canopy of greenery and hanging ferns, with a grass and white floral lined aisle.

For her big day, Taylor wore a dress by Pronovious from NWLA in Los Angeles and jewelry by Neil Lane.

Following their vows, the pair made their grand entrance into the reception with plastic bubbles shooters to "Love Tonight" by Shouse and later danced their first dance to "Can't Help Falling in Love With You" performed by a live band.

"We were so, so happy," Taylor says. "It was nice to see everything come to life after planning for so long. We're so stoked!"

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gAm0O4q6CKWqMBh-wFyusUumoAggZzyU
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Guests dined on sliders, beef wellington, and mini grilled cheeses during cocktail hour while signature cocktails included a "Mango" mule, the "Coco" martini, and the "Jax" tequila soda, as a nod to the pair's three rescue dogs.

In addition to a champagne tower and an affogato station — "where you could take a special shot with some ice cream on top and some cookies," says Taylor — dinner included a harvest salad, roast, vegetables and raviolis.

For dessert, the couple opted for a three-tiered strawberry vanilla cream white cake with red roses.

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gAm0O4q6CKWqMBh-wFyusUumoAggZzyU
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Taylor and Madison originally met on a dating app and got engaged in December 2021.

"If someone told me I would meet my future fiancé on a dating app, I'd say bet! Madison, you are my best friend, and soulmate & I absolutely cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Hasselhoff posted on Instagram last year.

"You are my rock, my light and now fiancé! We did it baby!! I LOVE YOU!!💍"

With the wedding now behind them, the pair are relishing every moment of newlywed life as they jet off for a honeymoon in Costa Rica.

"The minute that we kind of started hanging out, we kind of knew. It was just very natural," she says. "We've been living together for two years. I feel the same, just a lot happier knowing that this is it and we did it and we don't have to worry about planning anything."

"We're going to start to try to have kids soon too, which has always been a dream of mine, is to have a large family with an amazing partner and same with him," she adds.

