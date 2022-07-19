David Hasselhoff Turned 70 — and Had an Epic Party to Celebrate! See the Photos
The actor toasted the milestone with family, friends and former costars at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California
Happy Birthday to The Hoff! Over the weekend, David Hasselfhoff celebrated his 70th birthday at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California, with family, friends and former coworkers by his side. See photos from the fun-filled celebration of the actor's entry to "the club," as he called it on Instagram.
Here, he poses with wife Hayley Roberts Hasselhoff and his gift: an Audi R8!
With former Knight Rider cast member Rebecca Holden and a replica of KITT.
With former Baywatch buddies Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson and David Chokachi.
With Cirque Berzerk performers and friend Tyler Bates and his guest.
With KITT designer Michael Scheffe.
With former Baywatch castmate Kelly Packard and her husband, Darrin Privett.
"Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!" Packard wrote on Instagram. "One of my heroes turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man! I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends."
With wife Hayley and performers from Cirque Berzerk.
With Packard, sister Jean Driver, sister Joyce Corjon and Chokachi.
With Jasmine Ferreira and Redfoo.
Offering words of wisdom before cutting into his cake.
- Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Shares Her Hopes for the Future of Rebecca and Ted's Relationship
- Mark Tuan Talks Self-Care, Beauty and the One Feature About Himself He'd Change
- When Into the Woods' Lead Actor Was Out on Opening Night, It Was an Understudy's Time to Shine
- Derek Jeter Says There Were Topics 'I'm Unwilling to Cross' During Filming of ESPN Docuseries