David Hasselhoff Turned 70 — and Had an Epic Party to Celebrate! See the Photos

Happy Birthday to The Hoff! Over the weekend, David Hasselfhoff celebrated his 70th birthday at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California, with family, friends and former coworkers by his side. See photos from the fun-filled celebration of the actor's entry to "the club," as he called it on Instagram.

Here, he poses with wife Hayley Roberts Hasselhoff and his gift: an Audi R8!