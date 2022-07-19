David Hasselhoff Turned 70 — and Had an Epic Party to Celebrate! See the Photos

The actor toasted the milestone with family, friends and former costars at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California

By People Staff July 19, 2022 02:51 PM

Credit: Amir Kojoory

Happy Birthday to The Hoff! Over the weekend, David Hasselfhoff celebrated his 70th birthday at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, California, with family, friends and former coworkers by his side. See photos from the fun-filled celebration of the actor's entry to "the club," as he called it on Instagram

Here, he poses with wife Hayley Roberts Hasselhoff and his gift: an Audi R8!

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With former Knight Rider cast member Rebecca Holden and a replica of KITT.

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With former Baywatch buddies Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson and David Chokachi.

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With Cirque Berzerk performers and friend Tyler Bates and his guest. 

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With KITT designer Michael Scheffe. 

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With former Baywatch castmate Kelly Packard and her husband, Darrin Privett. 

"Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!" Packard wrote on Instagram. "One of my heroes turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man! I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends."

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With wife Hayley and performers from Cirque Berzerk.

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With Packard, sister Jean Driver, sister Joyce Corjon and Chokachi.

Credit: Amir Kojoory

With Jasmine Ferreira and Redfoo. 

Credit: Amir Kojoory

Offering words of wisdom before cutting into his cake. 

