David Harbour Opens Up About Married Life with 'Deeply Kind' Wife Lily Allen: She's 'Incredible'

David Harbour is loving every minute of newlywed life with Lily Allen by his side.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his role as an ambassador for War Child's first-ever virtual Rise Together gala, the actor, 45, opened up about his marriage to the British singer, 35.

"I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love," said the Stranger Things star. "I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her. I've never felt so taken care of and cared for by another human being."

"She really is just a deeply kind individual and I love that about her," he added.

Harbour and the "Smile" singer tied the knot on Sept. 7 in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and followed by a meal of In-N-Out burgers. The wedding came one day after the couple obtained a marriage license.

The stars were first linked in January 2019. They made their relationship social media official later that year, when Harbour shared a photo of the pair enjoying a day at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida.

David Harbour and Lily Allen

Now Harbour has his wife to thank not only for introducing him to the joys of married life, but also for introducing him to War Child, an organization that provides assistance to children in areas experiencing conflict and the aftermath of conflict.

Crediting Allen with how he got involved as an ambassador, Harbour noted the importance of giving back amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It's very important in these times, when almost as a world, we were forced to come together," he said.

"The silver lining, if anything, about this pandemic, is just that it forced the entire world to shut down to slow down," he continued. "And I think if that doesn't prove to us that we're all in the same boat together, I don't know what will."

David Harbour

So when it comes to his partnership with War Child, Harbour said it's an "absolute no-brainer."

"I mean, they help children in war-torn countries," he said. "The charity itself is just so intrinsically good and it has no moral compromise. They just go help children in Yemen and Afghanistan. It is a wonderful thing. And the fact that it's run so spectacularly and they have such accountability for where your money goes and how it's spent — it's just a great organization."

In his own circle, Harbour is now proudly involved in the lives of Allen's two daughters — Marnie Rose, 7 and Ethel Mary, 9.

"I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," the Hellboy star joked.

But in all seriousness, "making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me," Harbour said. "And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

And being "thrust into this family role" not only changed his views on fatherhood, but made him feel "every cliché from every sitcom you've ever heard."