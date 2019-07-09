David Harbour Discusses Stranger Things Season 4: 'The Duffers Have a Plan'

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from the finale of season 3 of Stranger Things.

With the third season of Stranger Things closing out with an actual bang — and a potential major death? — fans are left wondering: will David Harbour‘s beloved character Hopper be part of the fourth season?

The show’s star recently opened up to PEOPLE about what’s in store for your favorite characters of Hawkins, Indiana after that dramatic finale, including whether or not fans can expect Hopper’s return.

“I’m very happy doing the show and I think there’s a rich tapestry to draw on from all the characters,” Harbour, 44, told PEOPLE at the Stranger Things junket in Los Angeles earlier this month. “I wish the best for the show no matter what. And in terms of my involvement, I love the show, but we’ll have to see what happens moving forward. I don’t really know. The Duffers, I do believe, have a plan, but we’ll have to see what they have in mind.”

To refresh your memory (though, how could you forget?), Hopper ventures into the lab beneath the Starcourt Mall to face the Russians. However, the lab explodes, leaving Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) assuming he’s dead.

But did he actually die? Or are the Russians holding him hostage?

During the post-credit tag, viewers learn that the Russians have an American in captivity inside a military base in Kamchatka, Russia. Though we don’t see who the American is, one can only hope Hopper is alive.

Since the show’s debut in 2016, Harbour has found it “moving” to watch the show’s stars such Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard grow right in front of his eyes.

“It’s funny because I don’t really notice it when we’re on set,” he said. “It’s more that when I watch the show, I experience it as well. So it was actually one of the most moving things when I sat down to watch the first three episodes I think. One of the most moving things to me was simply, it’s not even acting, it’s not even writing. It’s just the fact that when I started this show, Finn Wolfhard was a doughy little tiny two-footer or whatever. And now he’s like this chiseled, long, lanky rock-and-roll guy. And to see that happen and to feel the passage of time in such a visceral way, I thought was so moving.”

“I feel a lot for these kids,” he added. “I care about them and worry about them. And I guess I start to realize that we all are our own things. Also, I think a lot of my own worry or my own concerns are more about me than about them. They seem like they’re all doing okay and they’re all exploring things. So a piece of me as they start to grow is more about my own ability to let go in a sense and to watch them as opposed to try to be so involved. But that’s an aspect of me that I’m always looking at. So yeah, it’s a good mirror for what is inside me, because it does move me along.

Stranger Things 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.