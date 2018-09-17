Stranger Things' David Harbour Keeps His Promise to Officiate Fan's Wedding — in Costume!

David Harbour is certainly devoted to his fans.

The Stranger Things star revealed that he was the officiant at a fan’s wedding, nine months after promising her he would do the honors. Harbour, who portrays chief of police Jim Hopper on the popular Netflix series, tweeted a picture of the wedding ceremony on Saturday.

“Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois, made good on our promise we made all those months ago,” Harbour wrote.

The 43-year-old actor, who recently received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, was dressed as his Stranger Things character.

In January, the then-bride-to-be, Erika, tweeted at Harbour, asking what it would take to get him to be the officiant at her wedding.

Harbour tweeted back, “125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes”

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

Within 24 hours, the retweet goal was met, and Harbour told her to “DM me please to get the ball rolling.”

This isn’t the first time Harbour has kept his promise to a fan.

Last year, he took senior photos with a high schooler.

The actor said that the next time he asks for a retweet challenge, he’ll “make it seriously hard.”