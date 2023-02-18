David Harbour Reacts to 'Stranger Things' Costar Noah Schnapp's 'Terrific' Coming Out as Gay

David Harbour has nothing but love for Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp.

While promoting his new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost, the Violent Night star expressed his admiration for the 18-year-old actor after coming out as gay on Jan. 5.

"I'm always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out. That was terrific," Habour, 47, told E! News of Schnapp's announcement.

Last month, Schnapp came out as gay in a TikTok video, lip-syncing to an audio clip in which he said, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

Over the video, Schnapp wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," he captioned the clip, referring to his character Will Byers on the hit Netflix series.

Over the show's four seasons, fans have repeatedly questioned whether Will was gay, with some even criticizing the series for not explicitly stating the seemingly obvious sooner.

In July, Schnapp addressed Will's sexual orientation, confirming that the teenager has romantic feelings toward best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

"Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, 'Is it just him growing up slower than his friends?'" Schnapp told Variety. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay, and he does love Mike."

Earlier this month, Wolfhard reacted to Schnapp coming out as gay.

"When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face," Wolfhard, 20, told GQ of Schnapp's announcement. "I was just really proud of him."

Back in May, Schnapp opened up to PEOPLE about how viewers of the series would see his beloved character of Will "in a different light" in season 4.

"I feel like people are used to seeing him fighting a monster or struggling with the supernatural side of Stranger Things," he said. "But this season, it's just more about his personal struggles and struggles with his identity, and I think it's interesting for the audience to see that."

We Have a Ghost is available to stream on Netflix Feb. 24. Stranger Things is now available to stream on Netflix.