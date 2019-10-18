David Harbour and Lily Allen Hit Red Carpet Together in N.Y.C. After Revealing Romance

David Harbour and Lily Allen‘s romance is red carpet official.

The singer, 34, and Stranger Things actor, 44, stepped out together on Thursday evening to attend The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Allen wore a high-neck floral-patterned dress featuring three-quarter sleeves and a pink ribbon around the neckline. She finished the look in black boots and a pair of hoop earrings, with her hair tied half-up.

Harbour looked dapper in an all-black suit with shiny matching shoes as he posed for pictures alongside his date and other stars like Katie Holmes and Sebastian Stan.

Image zoom David Harbour (L) and Lily Allen Splash

Image zoom David Harbour (L) and Lily Allen Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Harbour — who previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol — and the “Not Fair” hitmaker first sparked dating rumors in January 2018, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together.

They were spotted together this past August while he was filming Black Widow in London, where they attended the performance of The Lehman Trilogy at the Piccadilly Theater and then dined at a restaurant, according to E! News.

Image zoom David Harbour (L) and Lily Allen Splash

Following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, the Hellboy actor was photographed heading to the show’s afterparty in New York City with the British singer.

Allen shared photos from Harbour’s SNL sketch parodying a SoulCycle class, during which the host wore a sleeveless shirt and showed off his muscular arms. Allen captioned a zoomed-in photo of Harbour’s bicep, “Mine.”

Image zoom David Harbour (R) and Lily Allen BACKGRID

The duo was then snapped locking lips as they walked through the streets of New York City the next day to grab lunch together.

Allen, the sister of Game of Thrones Emmy-nominated actor Alfie Allen, revealed in January that she had split from her DJ boyfriend Meridian Dan. The two had been together since 2015.

She was previously married to builder and decorator Sam Cooper. They married in 2011 and announced their split in 2016 before finalizing their divorce last June. Allen and Cooper, 41, share two daughters: Marnie Rose, 6½, and Ethel Mary, 8 next month.

In her latest Instagram post last week, Allen proclaimed she was “Leaving UK till after Brexit. Good Luck Kids.”