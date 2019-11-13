Stranger Things Star David Harbour Says Girlfriend Lily Allen Has a 'Stunningly Beautiful Butt'

It’s safe to say that David Harbour and Lily Allen don’t shy away from showering each other with loving compliments.

Speaking with PEOPLE for the Sexiest Man Alive 2019 issue, Harbour, who was named one of the Men of the Year, revealed one of the best non-work-related compliments he’s ever received.

“Lily Allen once told me that I was so gorgeous it was an outrage,” the Stranger Things star, 44, said about his singer-songwriter girlfriend.

And the Stranger Things actor feels the same way about the British musician, 34.

“I really only look at my girlfriend’s eyes, until she’s turned away from me and I stare at her stunningly beautiful butt,” he said about his favorite part of a woman’s body.

When it comes to the most attractive trait he finds in a partner? “A healthy appetite,” Harbour said.

Harbour and the “Smile” hitmaker first sparked dating rumors in January, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. Allen, the sister of Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, revealed in January that she had split from her DJ boyfriend Meridian Dan. The two had been together since 2015.

Allen and Harbour were spotted together again in August while he was filming Black Widow in London, where they attended the performance of The Lehman Trilogy at the Piccadilly Theater and then dined at a restaurant. Following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, the Hellboy actor was photographed heading to the show’s afterparty in New York City with the British singer.

Allen shared photos from Harbour’s SNL sketch parodying a SoulCycle class, during which the host wore a sleeveless shirt and showed off his muscular arms. Allen captioned a zoomed-in photo of Harbour’s bicep, “Mine.”

The stars were then snapped locking lips as they walked through the streets of New York City the next day to grab lunch together.

At the end of October, Harbour made their relationship social media official by sharing his first-ever Instagram photo of the pair enjoying a day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida.