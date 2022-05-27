David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline

After sparking romance rumors in 2019, the Stranger Things actor and singer tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

David Harbour's character may have a complicated love life on Stranger Things, but offscreen, he's happily married to Lily Allen.

After sparking romance rumors in 2019, the actor, 47, and singer, 37, tied the knot during a Las Vegas wedding in September 2020. In addition to having an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony, the couple was joined by Allen's two children, Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Since officially becoming husband and wife, the two have continued to give us sweet glimpses of their romance, including attending red carpets together and speaking highly of each other during interviews.

"I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything," Harbour told PEOPLE about Allen in 2021.

"We can share this experience of walking through life together," he continues. "I'm always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I've been alone for most of my life."

Take a look back at the couple's relationship timeline ahead.

January 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend the BAFTA Tea Party together

The two were first linked in January 2019, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. The appearance came shortly after Allen revealed that she had split from DJ Meridian Dan, who she had been dating since 2015.

August 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen step out in London as he films Black Widow

Allen and Harbour were spotted together again in August 2019 while he was filming Black Widow in London. While in England, the two also attended a performance of The Lehman Trilogy together, according to E! News.

October 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend an SNL afterparty together

Following Harbour's Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Oct. 12, the actor was spotted attending an afterparty with Allen in N.Y.C. Harbour's father, Kenneth, was also photographed with the pair heading to the party.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the Charles Finch & CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 1, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

October 2019: Lily Allen seemingly confirms David Harbour dating rumors

Shortly after Harbour hosted SNL, Allen seemingly confirmed their relationship when she shared photos from Harbour's SNL sketch parodying a SoulCycle class, during which he wore a sleeveless shirt and showed off his muscular arms. In a zoomed-in photo of Harbour's bicep, Allen captioned her image: "Mine."

October 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen share a kiss in N.Y.C.

On Oct. 13, the two kept the appearances in the Big Apple coming as they were photographed sharing a kiss as they grabbed lunch together.

October 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend their first red carpet as a couple

Lily Allen and David Harbour Credit: Splash

After the public PDA, the two made their first red carpet appearance as a couple as they attended The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala at the Plaza Hotel on Oct. 17.

October 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend a New York Knicks game

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images) Credit: James Devaney/Getty

The following day, Harbour and Allen caught a basketball game at Madison Square Garden as they watched the New York Knicks take on the New Orleans Pelicans. While sitting courtside, the couple shared a kiss for the cameras.

October 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen go Instagram official

On Oct. 28, Harbour made his relationship with Allen Instagram official when he posted a photo of them enjoying a day at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida. "The prince, princess and the parking lot," he captioned the mirror selfie of the pair, in which Allen's face is turned away from the camera. "That seven dwarves mine ride is the best one in the whole damn park. Go on, fight me. #magic #disney #rulebreakers."

November 2019: David Harbour opens up about Lily Allen in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue

"Lily Allen once told me that I was so gorgeous it was an outrage," he said. He added that he feels the same way about Allen, saying, "I really only look at my girlfriend's eyes, until she's turned away from me and I stare at her stunningly beautiful butt."

November 2019: David Harbour and Lily Allen spark engagement rumors

In November 2019, the couple sparked engagement rumors after Allen was spotted wearing a ring on her left finger, though the two didn't address the rumors at the time.

January 2020: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend the SAG Awards together

During the 2020 SAG Awards, Harbour had Allen by his side as he was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role on Stranger Things. In addition to walking the red carpet together, Harbour also posted about their date night on his Instagram, calling Allen "brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f—ing hot" as she sported a red dress.

April 2020: Lily Allen throws David Harbour a birthday party at home

In celebration of Harbour's 45th birthday on April 10, Allen threw him a party at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a collage shared on his Instagram, Harbour showed off pictures of his at-home celebration which included colorful decorations, flowers, a homemade birthday cake, and cupcakes.

September 2020: David Harbour and Lily Allen get married in Las Vegas

David Harbour and Lily Allen wed in Las Vegas David Harbour and Lily Allen | Credit: Lily Allen/Instagram

On Sept. 7, Harbour and Allen tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and followed by a meal of In-N-Out burgers.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour captioned his post.

October 2020: Lily Allen says she wants kids with David Harbour

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the British singer and mother of two opened up about wanting to have kids with Harbour following their wedding.

"I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big," Allen said when asked about expanding her family. "It's like, 'No, my babies!' " However, Allen said she's likely waiting a few years before she gets pregnant again. "I'm in a really good place. I don't know if I'd mess with my hormones, at this particular point," she said.

December 2020: David Harbour opens up about married life to Lily Allen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend 'No Sudden Move' during 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

While talking with PEOPLE, Harbour praised his wife following their recent nuptials. "I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love," he said. "I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her. I've never felt so taken care of and cared for by another human being. She really is just a deeply kind individual and I love that about her."

June 2021: David Harbour says Lily Allen's daughters inspired him to marry her

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Harbour opened up how a conversation with Allen's daughters when they were riding bikes led him to get married to Allen.

"The little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, dad, David, dad.' Because the D got her confused," he recalled to the host. "And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, 'He's not our dad! He's not our dad!' "

Harbour continued: "And then younger one was like, 'Well what is he? He's kind of our dad.' She's like, 'No he's not, he's our stepdad.' And she goes, 'What is he?' And she goes, 'He's just some guy in our lives!' "

The actor admitted that the conversation confirmed it was time for him to take the next step. "I was like, 'I need to marry this woman,' " Harbour joked. "Because the emotional fallout ... "

July 2021: David Harbour says he's "grateful" for Lily Allen

While speaking with PEOPLE in July 2021, Harbour opened up about how he was so "grateful" to have Allen in his life. "I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything," he said. "We can share this experience of walking through life together. I'm always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I've been alone for most of my life."

September 2021: David Harbour and Lily Allen celebrate their first wedding anniversary

In September 2021, Allen celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Harbour by sharing a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram. "1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour," she wrote. "I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay. 😘"

April 2022: David Harbour and Lily Allen hold hands at the Olivier Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT) Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

On April 20, Harbour and Allen attended the Oliver Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London. The duo was spotted holding hands as they made their way down the red carpet.

May 2022: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend their first Met Gala together

On May 2, the two attended the 2022 Met Gala, which marked Harbour's first time at the event and Allen's second time at the event after previously attending in 2014.

May 2022: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend the Stranger Things season 4 premiere with their family

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage