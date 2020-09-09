The wedding came one day after the couple obtained a marriage license

David Harbour and Lily Allen Are Married! Couple Tie the Knot in Las Vegas

The "Smile" singer, 35, and Stranger Things actor, 45, tied the knot in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 7, PEOPLE has confirmed through court records.

The wedding came one day after the couple obtained a marriage license.

While Allen and Harbour never publicly confirmed an engagement, the singer showcased what appeared to be an engagement ring in an Instagram post in May.

She seemed to address her sparkler in the comments section, replying, "First rule of engagement club ........." after a fan asked her about the diamond.

She was first photographed wearing the ring in November.

The stars were first linked in January, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. (Allen revealed in January 2019 that she had split from DJ Meridian Dan, her boyfriend since 2015.)

Allen and Harbour were spotted together again in August while he was filming Black Widow in London, where they attended the performance of The Lehman Trilogy together. Following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, they were photographed heading to the show’s afterparty in New York City.

Allen appeared to confirm the dating rumors by sharing photos from an SNL sketch, captioning a zoomed-in photo of Harbour's bicep, “Mine.”

In October, Harbour made their relationship social media official, sharing a photo of the pair enjoying a day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida.