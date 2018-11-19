Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Poses with Confederate Flag at Grand Canyon: 'Planting My Flag'

David Eason is stirring up controversy once again.

Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, received backlash over the weekend after he posted a photo holding a Confederate flag during a visit to the Grand Canyon.

“Just planting my flag in all 50 states!” he captioned a series of Instagram photos of himself holding the flag while standing on the edge of a cliff.

In a separate video, Evans can be heard egging her husband on as he poses with the flag.

“Oh, that’s awesome,” the reality star says as she films him from afar.

Eason defended his reasoning for carrying the flag after fans began questioning him in the comments section of his post.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage. Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from,” he responded to a fan that asked what the flag means to him. “If someone thinks it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

The post comes less than a month after Eason first received criticism for posing with the controversial flag.

In the picture, Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February for allegedly posting homophobic tweets, closed his eyes and flashed a smile in a camo jacket and sweatpants with the flag wrapped around his shoulders.

At the time, Evans appeared to defend her husband on her Instagram Story.

In October, Evans denied that her husband had abused her, despite her call to police reporting that he had allegedly hurt her.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans claimed in a 911 call obtained by TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground, I’m sorry, in the yard. And I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

“He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent because he was drinking,” Evans claimed. “I’m recovering from a surgery … on Monday.”

Evans later said in a YouTube video that she was “completely fine.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she okay? How are the kids? Blah blah blah,’” she said. “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

“We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” Eason captioned a selfie with his wife and daughter on Oct. 20.