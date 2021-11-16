Teen Mom 2 Alum Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Arrested for Driving with Open Container

Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, is facing legal troubles once again.

The former Teen Mom 2 star was arrested late last week after being caught driving with a revoked license, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, Eason, 33 was pulled over in Columbus County, North Carolina, on Friday. He was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of an open container.

He was later released from custody on a $750 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, 2022.

According to Page Six, Eason also is set to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2022, over separate citations for driving with a revoked license, expired registration tag and speeding.

And this certainly isn't Eason's first run-in with the law. In June 2020, Eason was arrested in North Carolina on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats following an argument with Evans and two of her friends, according to multiple reports.

The fight allegedly broke out after Evans brought two of her male friends to her family home to pick up some of her things and Eason accused one of the men of taking his keys to his truck, according to The Sun. The newspaper reported that Eason, who was released from Columbus County Jail on an unsecured bond, allegedly struck the man with a gun causing injuries to his back and neck.

In 2019, Eason also made headlines after an incident in which he shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting their daughter on the face. Following the scandal, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May. Two months later, Evans regained custody.

Evans is also mom to sons Jace, 12 (with ex Andrew Lewis), and Kaiser, 7 (with ex Nathan Griffith).