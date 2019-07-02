David Eason Accuses Jenelle Evans' Mom of Locking Daughter, 2, in Bedroom amid Custody Battle

David Eason isn’t happy with the living arrangement for his child with wife Jenelle Evans as they fight to regain custody.

Eason called 911 over the weekend, claiming Evans’ mother, Barbara, locked his 2-year-old daughter Ensley in a bedroom.

“My mother-in-law has locked my two-year-old child in the bedroom so that she could take a shower and now she can’t get the door open and my child is freaking out,” Eason told the police dispatcher in audio obtained by TMZ. “She’s been screaming on the phone for the past five to 10 minutes.”

Eason told the police that Evans’ son Jace, who also lives with Barbara, called him and alerted him to the situation.

“I was on the phone with my stepson who told me that she locked her in the bedroom so that she could take a shower and now they can’t get the door open.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and David Eason Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jace, 9, is Evans’ son with ex Andrew Lewis. She has another son, Kaiser, 4, with ex Nathan Griffith.

Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of the children in May after he allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face.

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately determined that Evans and Eason could put the children at risk, TMZ reported.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans/Instagram

While Ensley and Jace went to live with Barbara, Kaiser is dad Griffith’s custody. Eason’s other daughter, Maryssa, is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after the custody news broke, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

RELATED: Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Attends Son’s Birthday Party with David Eason amid Custody Battle

The 911 call comes after Evans and Eason reunited with the children at Kaiser’s 5th birthday party over the weekend.

The mom of three, 27, shared photos from the backyard birthday bash, including a shot of her holding Kaiser and Ensley.

“Can’t believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you’re still my baby,” she captioned the Instagram post, adding the hashtags “Mommas Boy” and “Happy Birthday.”