David Dobrik Says the Vlog Squad Ran the Dodgeball Thunderdome Course: 'It Was Really Funny'

Fans of David Dobrik might see some familiar faces on the YouTuber's new show Dodgeball Thunderdome.

Dobrik, 24, says he recruited his friends, famously known as the Vlog Squad, to run the obstacle course.

"I had my friends come by and they ran the course," he tells PEOPLE. "And they did a good job. One of my friends got whacked in the head so hard by this dodgeball that blows up paint in your face. So her face was just covered in red paint. And I haven't laughed that hard in six months. It was really funny."

Zane Hijazi, Mariah Amato, Suzy Antonyan and Nick Antonyan (a.k.a. Jonah) all ran the course.

"I was like, 'I'm so happy I took this job. That was perfect,' " Dobrik joked.

Dobrik serves as a co-host, alongside Erin Lim and Andrew "Hawk" Hawkins, on the new competition series, which sees contestants attempt to run an obstacle course while dodging balls being thrown at them. Each match consists of three rounds, eventually whittling down the playing field to the top dodgeball champion.

"The entire thing is completely lubricated," explains Dobrik of the isolated, 13.8-acre, specially constructed site. "So even the finest athletes in the world are still falling and tumbling. And it's really funny, because everyone is just hitting the mud, and falling in the swamp, and people are just wiping out constantly, all while they're getting hit by the dodgeballs."

So did Dobrik give the course a try? Not quite.

"I was so scared to run it because there are some serious, serious wipeouts," he says. "There's this thing called The Rickety Bridge, and it's basically a lubed up balance beam. And when they were setting up the cameras, I went on it and I got stuck in the middle of it. I didn't want to jump off, and I couldn't get to the other side, because I got really scared. So the producers had to come and give me a hand off the whole thing."

"It looked like I was the cat stuck in the tree," he adds.