David Dobrik Says He's 'Stranded' in Slovakia, Can't Yet Return to U.S. Due to Immigration Issues

David Dobrik is "stranded" overseas.

In the 25-year-old internet star's latest YouTube vlog, he gave fans a glimpse at his first time leaving the United States as an adult, highlighting the moment the Slovakia native — who moved to America as a child — told his friends that he finally had been granted a green card or U.S. permanent residency card.

Dobrik documented traveling back to his hometown before spending time across Europe with friends.

But Dobrik hit a bump in the road and updated fans on Wednesday that he was having some trouble returning to the U.S. following his two-week trip.

"Hi guys, sorry I haven't been too active on social media," he explained on his Instagram Story, Insider reported. "Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it's a lot harder than I thought it was getting my visa and green card."

"I hope to return to the States soon, it's like I'm lost, I'm literally stranded," he continued, comparing the entire situation to a scavenger hunt, according to the outlet. "Wish me luck." He did not elaborate on what particular immigration issues are preventing him from returning to the U.S.

Fans of the YouTuber know that Dobrik is a beneficiary of the Obama administration's DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, immigration policy. DACA allows the children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

Back in a 2019 video with GQ, Dobrik went "undercover" on social media to answer questions from fans and discussed why he's been unable to leave the country. As part of the policy, DACA recipients can receive special permission to leave the country but even then aren't guaranteed reentry.

"I can't leave because I'm protected by DACA and basically I can leave, I can go right now, but I can't come back. I can't re-enter the country for, like, another 10 years if I leave the country. So I'm not a citizen. I don't have a visa," Dobrik explained at the time.

A green card, however, would allow Dobrik to come and go from the U.S.

Dobrik's green card saga comes just a few months after he returned to YouTube following a hiatus from vlogging amid allegations of sexual assault within his "Vlog Squad." A March report from Business Insider included allegations from a woman who claimed said she was raped during the production of a November 2018 Vlog Squad video that was later posted to Dobrik's page. The accused Vlog Squad member declined to comment to the outlet and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. No charges have been brought.

The month prior, another former Vlog Squad member, Seth Francois, spoke out about experiencing sexual assault while participating in filming for a prank video. In the clip, Dobrik told Francois he would be kissed by model Corinna Kopf wearing a disguise but was instead kissed by Jason Nash.

Dobrik addressed both incidents in his March 17 apology video, titled "Let's Talk." He began by saying that "consent" is "super, super important" to him before discussing Francois' experience.

"With the Seth situation, I'm sorry to Seth because, like I said, I just want to make videos where everybody in it whether you're participating or watching is enjoying and having a good time," he said. "I missed the mark with that one and I'm really sorry — I truly, truly am."

Dobrik also said to viewers, "I'm sorry if I've let you down and things like that won't happen again and I learn from my mistakes and I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I'm going to change but I'll also show you and I'll prove to you that the mistakes I made before won't be happening again."