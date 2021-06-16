David Dobrik Returns to YouTube After Taking Hiatus amid Vlog Squad Sexual Assault Scandal

David Dobrik announced in March that he would be taking a break from vlogging amid various controversies facing his popular Vlog Squad

David Dobrik has posted his first new video since announcing he would be taking a hiatus from vlogging amid allegations of sexual assault within his "Vlog Squad."

The social media star announced his return to vlogging on his Instagram page Tuesday, sharing a photo of himself with the caption, "new Vlogs every Tuesday :)"

In the new video, also posted on Tuesday, Dobrik surprises his friends with a trip to Hawaii. There is only a brief mention of the controversies facing Dobrik and his group, with Vlog Squad member Jason Nash's mom telling Dobrik at the beginning of the clip, "I've been worried about you. I'm on Xanax because of you."

The video also features Jeff Wittek, who previously opened up about severely injuring his eye while doing an extreme stunt for Dobrik's YouTube channel. He appears to jokingly address the incident in the new video.

"Hold off the lawsuit," Wittek says after taking what seemed to be a fake phone call. "Yeah, he's got it. He's doing something."

Back in March, Dobrik announced he was taking a hiatus from vlogging after a report from Business Insider included allegations from a woman who reportedly said she was raped during the production of a November 2018 Vlog Squad video that was later posted to Dobrik's page.

The woman, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the group provided her with alcohol to the point of blacking out. She said she was later involved in group sex with a former Vlog Squad member but was too intoxicated to consent.

After the incident, the video titled "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!" appeared on Dobrik's account, but was later deleted at the woman's request, Business Insider reported. The accused Vlog Squad member declined to comment to the outlet and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. No charges have been brought.

David Dobrik David Dobrik | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

The month prior, another former Vlog Squad member, Seth Francois, spoke out about experiencing sexual assault while participating in filming for a prank video. In the clip, Dobrik tells Francois he will be kissed by model Corinna Kopf wearing a disguise, but is instead kissed by 45-year-old Nash.

Dobrik addressed both incidents in his March 17 apology video, titled "Let's Talk." He began by saying that "consent" is "super, super important" to him before discussing Francois' experience.

"With the Seth situation, I'm sorry to Seth because, like I said, I just want to make videos where everybody in it whether you're participating or watching is enjoying and having a good time," he said. "I missed the mark with that one and I'm really sorry - I truly, truly am."

Without mentioning the reported rape allegation, Dobrik then indicated that he has distanced himself from the accused former member.

"With people in my life that I don't film with anymore, ... I chose to distance myself because I don't align with some of the actions and I don't stand for any kind of misconduct," he said. "I've been really disappointed by some of my friends and for that reason I've separated from a lot of them."

"I think with any video I make my main purpose is to make people happy and inspire people and I just never want anything to get in the way of that," Dobrik continued. "I'm sorry if I've let you down and things like that won't happen again and I learn from my mistakes and I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I'm going to change but I'll also show you and I'll prove to you that the mistakes I made before won't be happening again."

Days later, on March 23, he issued a second apology video and said he would be taking a break from filming.