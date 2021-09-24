David Dobrik, a beneficiary of DACA, previously revealed that he was "stranded" in Slovakia as he was struggling to get back into the United States after getting his green card for the trip

David Dobrik Returns to U.S. After Being 'Stranded' in Slovakia Due to Immigration Issues

David Dobrik is back in the United States.

The 25-year-old YouTuber, who revealed earlier this week that was having trouble re-entering the country following trip to his hometown in Slovakia, shared on Thursday that he has returned stateside after the ordeal.

Sharing photos of himself at the Washington Monument, Dobrik wrote on his Instagram, "THEY LET ME BACK INTO AMERICA!!"

"All I had to do was exchange 12 Teslas and Jasons first born for my green card!!" he joked.

The internet star, who moved to America as a child, previously announced in a YouTube vlog that he had been granted a green card — also known as a U.S. permanent residency card — that will allow him to leave the country for the first time in his adult life. He marked the occasion by traveling back to Slovakia with friends.

However, in an Instagram Story shared this this week, Dobrik said that he was experiencing some issues returning to the U.S. following the two-week trip.

"Hi guys, sorry I haven't been too active on social media," he explained, per Insider. "Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it's a lot harder than I thought it was getting my visa and green card."

"I hope to return to the States soon, it's like I'm lost, I'm literally stranded," he continued, comparing the entire situation to a scavenger hunt, according to the outlet. "Wish me luck."

At the time, Dobrik did not elaborate on what particular immigration issues were preventing him from returning to the U.S.

Fans of the VIEWS podcast host know that Dobrik has been a beneficiary of the Obama administration's DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, immigration policy. DACA allows the children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

Back in a 2019 video with GQ, Dobrik went "undercover" on social media to answer questions from fans and discussed why he's been unable to leave the country. As part of the policy, DACA recipients can receive special permission to leave the country but even then aren't guaranteed reentry.

"I can't leave because I'm protected by DACA and basically I can leave, I can go right now, but I can't come back. I can't re-enter the country for, like, another 10 years if I leave the country. So I'm not a citizen. I don't have a visa," Dobrik explained at the time.

A green card, however, would allow Dobrik to come and go from the U.S.

On his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dobrik shared a note thanking those who have helped him obtain a green card that will allow him to travel.

"But all jokes aside. this is a super super big deal for me and I really appreciate everyone who helped me finally become legal," he wrote. "I'll never forget this 🥺."

Dobrik also posted several videos of his friends picking him up from the airport, as well as footage of himself snacking on pasta in a hot tub following the green card saga.