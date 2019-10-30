David Dobrik on Fellow YouTuber Olivia Jade: 'Everybody Has Screw-Ups, But You Learn from Mistakes'

David Dobrik hopes his friend Olivia Jade Giannulli is doing well.

While stopping by PEOPLE’s offices on Tuesday to appear on a segment of PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check, the YouTuber opened up about his fellow social media star and friend amid her family’s entanglement in the college admissions scandal.

“I hope she’s doing solid,” the 23-year-old said when asked about Olivia Jade. “Everybody has screw-ups in their life, but you learn from mistakes and that’s just how things work.”

And it seems the 20-year-old YouTube star is, in fact, keeping in good spirits, while her parents — actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli — await their trial.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Attends Star-Studded Birthday Party with Boyfriend

Image zoom David Dobrik / Olivia Jade Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Earlier this month, she was spotted attending a star-studded birthday bash for musician Andrew Watt in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy. The couple was photographed holding hands while leaving the party on Oct. 19.

In August, Olivia Jade evidently reconciled her romance with Guthy after they split three months earlier in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

Image zoom Olivia Jade with Jackson Guthy Presley Ann/Getty Images

Since the scandal broke in March, Olivia Jade has lost several endorsement deals as a social media influencer and moved out of her parents’ Bel Air home in early May. However, neither Olivia Jade nor her older sister Isabella “Bella” Giannulli have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.

Earlier this month, the University of Southern California Registrar confirmed with PEOPLE that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled” at the school.

“We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws,” the USC Registrar added in the statement.

A rep for Loughlin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli ‘Not Currently Enrolled’ at USC

Image zoom Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli bella giannulli/instagram

The sisters also made headlines in early August when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at USC.

A representative from Bella’s sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, later told PEOPLE that those reports are untrue and that Bella “remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

RELATED: Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are ‘United’ Amid Scandal: Source

As for Olivia Jade, the rep said she was never kicked out because she was never a Kappa to begin with, as she “did not complete the membership process.”

Loughlin, 55, and fashion designer Giannulli, 56, were arrested in March on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Image zoom Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA

They face allegations of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted into USC as recruits for the crew team, although neither Bella or Olivia Jade rowed.

The couple pled not guilty to the charges against them after turning down a plea deal that included jail time. And on Oct. 22, they were hit with a third federal charge.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that Loughlin, Giannulli, and nine other defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.” They have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s next court date won’t be until January 2020, PEOPLE reported in this week’s cover story.

“The entire family is in chaos right now,” a Loughlin source told PEOPLE. “They knew this was a possibility, but they thought perhaps it was just a bargaining tool from the prosecution. Now that the charges are official, they are realizing that there is no way to avoid a moderately long prison sentence, unless they are found not guilty in a trial.”