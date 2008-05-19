David Cook’s Brother Unlikely to Attend Idol Finale

While David Cook prepares for this week’s two-night American Idol season finale, PEOPLE has learned that it is unlikely that one of his biggest supporters, brother Adam Cook, will be in the audience.

Adam, 37, who has been battling brain cancer for the past ten years, was able travel to Los Angeles to see David perform live on April 15, but will likely stay home this week due to his condition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adam’s health is “a day-to-day thing,” his wife Kendra told PEOPLE last month. “I can’t look at tomorrow. I have to look at today. If I start planning out and thinking about too much in the future, I can get overwhelmed in all the details. I have to concentrate on today.”

David Cook and David Archuleta will go head-to-head on Tuesday’s live performance show from the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. The results will air live on Wednesday’s two-hour season finale.