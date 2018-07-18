David Cassidy‘s son stands to inherit much more than he may have originally expected.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the late actor and musician left his son, Beau Cassidy, the bulk of his estate, which was originally valued at around $150,000, minus some substantial debts. It is now estimated to total some $230,000 after debt expenses are paid.

On top of that, Cassidy also had a retirement plan which has already paid out $450,000 to his son, as well as a $1 million life insurance policy, the sole beneficiary of which is also Beau.

In all, Cassidy’s son looks to inherit upwards of $1.68 million, which is more than 10 times the sum that was initially reported to be heading his way after the former Partridge Family star passed away at the age of 67 from organ failure in late 2017.

Katie Cassidy, his daughter, was omitted from his will, as he claimed he was little more than a biological father to the Arrow actress. As he told PEOPLE several months before his death, “I’ve never had a relationship with her. I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her.”

Even so, she was among the family members who got together to mourn his loss, after he succumbed to his struggles with liver and kidney failure, and she credits him with giving her valuable advice about spending a life in the limelight.

“He left me with really great advice. He was like: ‘Don’t ever stop going to class. That’s where you should put your money,’ ” she told PEOPLE. “And that’s what I do, and I’ve been able to go from nothing to where I am today and it’s built confidence and self-esteem.”

The actress also admitted to being highly affected by her father’s final words, writing on Twitter, “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute.”