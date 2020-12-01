"All I'll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love," the actor said of the fan discourse

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's David Boreanaz on Angel vs. Spike Debate: 'True Love Is First Love'

David Boreanaz will always be Team Angel.

For years, fans of the popular television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer have argued about who Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, truly belonged with: Boreanaz's character Angel, or Spike, who was played by James Marsters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then, last month, U.S. politician Stacey Abrams weighed in on the fan discourse, which reignited the debate and prompted a response from many of the show's stars.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Boreanaz, 51, offered his viewpoint on the argument.

"All I'll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love. Drop the mic. End of story," he said, making it clear that he believes his character was the one for Buffy.

He added: "I don't think we need to continue. I mean, it's pretty simple, right? Let's think about that for really a second. Your first love is your true love, your true love is your first love. End of story. All due respect, Stacey Abrams, I disagree. But you know, hey, you're coming from the character's mouth here. I think I'll be the final word on it."

Image zoom Angel and Buffy | Credit: 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

Image zoom Spike and Buffy | Credit: 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the supernatural drama series, which ran from 1997 to 2003, Buffy dated Angel in the first three seasons before she formed a relationship with Spike later on.

Abrams, 46, re-sparked the long-debated argument in November when she tweeted, "To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'll vote yes to that," Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy's best friend Willow, tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Hannigan, 46, gave an updated verdict on the debate, jokingly choosing her character over both of the men. "Actually Buffy should have dated Willow," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Rewears Original Prom Dress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer 23 Years Later

However, despite not taking part in the discourse with Abrams on Twitter, Marsters, 58, has made it clear in the past that he actually supports Angel as Buffy's chosen soulmate.

"I think what the show was saying very clearly was that Angel was her One, but it was impossible," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 during the series' 20th anniversary. "I think the show was equally clear that Spike was not the right answer."

As for Gellar, 43, she similarly agreed that Angel was her match, but said it hasn't come without some pushback.

"People ask who I thought was Buffy's ultimate and I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats — seriously," the actress said at the time. "There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story."