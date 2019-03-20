Could an Angel reunion be in the works?

Series star David Boreanaz spoke with the ladies of The Talk on Tuesday, when he hinted that a possible reunion for the show’s upcoming 20th anniversary could be on the horizon.

“I will say, there may be something coming up,” the Bones actor, 49, revealed. “I don’t want to give away a lot.”

“I can say, it’s 20 years coming up this fall and we may have something in the works,” he hinted.

The actor also admitted that the role of Angel was what launched his successful acting career.

“We’re coming up on our 20 years,” he said of Angel, which aired from 1999-2004. “I mean, that’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that and that’s really where I started my gig in this acting world. I love that character.”

Speculation about a potential reunion was spurred when several Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel cast members posted images together last month at Wizard World Comic Con Portland.

Buffy and Angel both became instant TV cult classics, attracting a devoted and loyal fan base.

In March 2017, Boreanaz reflected on being cast in his breakout role as the vampire Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“It was all timing, really. [Angel] initially had an arc of 6 out of the 12 episodes. He was somebody who could be recurring and a love interest to Buffy [Sarah Michelle Gellar]. It happened so quickly, but in order for things to happen quickly when you recognize them, you have to be ready; when it hits, it’s quick,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“When Buffy hit, I was in the right spot at the right time, but I had been struggling for years just to get in the door,” said Boreanaz. “I couldn’t even do a commercial, like a gum commercial without freaking out. You have to go through the pain to get to the other end, and then once you get to the top, you’re not down — you gotta climb other mountains.”